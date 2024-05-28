NKR21 Glimpse: Kalyan Ram’s Wild Entry

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is occupied with the shooting for NKR21 directed by Pradeep Chilukuri in Hyderabad. Vijayashanthi is playing a dynamic role in the movie where Saiee Manjrekar will be seen as the female lead opposite Kalyan Ram.

The makers, on the occasion of NTR’s birth anniversary, released a glimpse(The Fist Of Flame). Kalyan Ram makes a wild entry by forming a fist and punching someone really badly. Although Kalyan Ram’s look is not clearly visible, he appeared violent in the clip. His get-up is also very different. The smoke effect powers the visuals.

As this strikingly cut glimpse suggests, NKR21 is going to be an intense actioner with grand-scale making. Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu are bankrolling the movie on Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts banners. Muppa Venkaiah Chowdary is the presenter.

Sohel Khan and Srikanth are playing important roles in the movie.