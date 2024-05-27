Exclusive: Mythri’s big advance for Atlee

Tamil director Atlee shot to nationwide fame with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, a pan-Indian blockbuster. Atlee is lining up several big films and he hasn’t announced his next film for now. There are speculations that Allu Arjun has given his nod for Atlee and the work is going on. At the same time, Atlee is also in talks with Tamil Superstar Vijay for a film and he also has a commitment for Shah Rukh Khan. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Mythri Movie Makers has paid a huge advance for Atlee and this is the biggest ever advance for the talented director. Atlee’s film with Mythri Movie Makers will kick-start next year and the lead actor is yet to be finalized. An official announcement will be made soon.