NNNM Aa Nari Ee Nari Song: Rises Intrigue further

Published on January 10, 2026 by swathy

NNNM Aa Nari Ee Nari Song: Rises Intrigue further

Charming Star Sharwanand’s family entertainer Nari Nari Naduma Murari, directed by Ram Abbaraju and produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara, is releasing for Sankranti. Samyuktha and Sakshi Vaidya are playing leading ladies and, the film’s promotional material has already set high expectations for a festive treat.

The makers recently unveiled a fun situational sad song that perfectly captures the protagonist’s plight. Despite the hero’s melancholy, lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry maintains a humorous edge. Composer Vishal Chandrasekhar uses a slow jazz arrangement to blend this sadness with the movie’s overall comedic spirit.

Sharwanand shines in the track, effortlessly balancing expressive sadness with a stylish, classical dance flair. His chemistry with Sakshi Vaidya in the dance sequences is a highlight, while Arvind Annest’s nuanced vocals bring the composition to life. The visual presentation is high-quality, reflecting the rich production values.

As the title suggests, the song deepens the mystery of how “Murari” will navigate the hilarious crisis between the two leading ladies. This catchy addition only adds to the curiosity surrounding the plot. NNNM is scheduled for a grand worldwide release on January 14th at 5:49 PM.

Previous Video : Exclusive Interview with Director Anil Ravipudi
