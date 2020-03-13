No bail for Revanth, HC adjourns case to March 17

The Telangana High Court on Friday adjourned hearing on the three petitions filed by Congress party MP A. Revanth Reddy seeking regular bail, quashing of FIR filed against him by Narsingi police and quashing of his remand order passed by the XVI Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Cyberabad at Rajendranagar on March 5,2020.

The High Court stated that it will dispose off all the three petitions on March 17.

The senior advocate of Supreme Court of India and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid argued the case on behalf of the MP before a single Judge bench of the HC headed by Justice G. Sridevi. During his arguments, he urged the High Court to grant bail to his client Revanth Reddy in the Sections 11(A)R/W 5A of the Aircraft Act-1934 , which were slapped against the MP in the case filed against him on the allegation of using a drone camera , has a maximum punishment of one month. He pointed out that the case was registered by the police on the basis of a complaint lodged by a police constable G. Venkatesh instead of a competent authority under the Act .

Countering the arguments of Khursheed, the public prosecutor of the state government Pratap Reddy told the high court that the MP had intruded into the privacy of an individual by the usage of Drone camera without taking any permission. He also told the HC that the petitioner was taken into custody as per existing rules and regulations. Later the HC Judge Justice G. Sridevi has said that she would dispose off all the three petitions filed by the MP on Tuesday and adjourned the case until March 17,2020 next week for further hearing.

In the first petition, Revanth urged the HC to grant him bail in the case filed against him by Narsingi police under sections 188,287, 109, 115, 201, 120(b) of IPC and and Sec 11(A)R/W 5A of the Air Craft Act-1934.

In the second petition, he urged the HC to quash the FIR filed against him by the police besides granting a stay on all further proceedings in the same case.

In the third petition, he urged the HC to quash the remand order passed by the trial court on March 5,2020.

In his bail plea , Revanth told the HC that the Sub inspector of Narsingi police station had arrested him without any notice u/s 41 Cr.PC and denied him the opportunity even to meet his lawyer.

He also said that the Narsingi police violated all the principles of law and acted contrary to the provisions of Cr.pc, in clear violation of his rights as a citizen and also as a Parliament Member while noting that the police has acted contrary to all established provisions and law declared by the Apex court Of the country . He also said that he was prevented from the parliament session which is now going on, thus the privileges of a parliament member also were totally violated by the police. Revanth has been lodged in Cherlapally jail since March 5.