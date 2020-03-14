Allu Arjun’s stylish look loading

Allu Arjun and Sukumar are working for an action thriller that is set in Chittoor backdrop and will narrate about the sandalwood mafia. Sukumar who is known for the stylish transformation of his lead actors is busy locking the look of Allu Arjun. It is heard that Allu Arjun will be seen with a thick beard in this untitled film. Bunny has a mass role assigned and he plays a lorry driver in the film.

The actor has been spotted with a thick beard and long hair recently. Allu Arjun will be sporting a thick beard throughout the film informed the movie unit. The final look is designed currently and the regular shoot commences soon after this. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, this untitled action thriller is aimed for Dasara release.