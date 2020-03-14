Kajal to romance Megastar again?

Kajal Aggarwal was the leading lady in Khaidi No 150, the comeback film of Megastar Chiranjeevi. With Trisha opting out from Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Acharya, it is heard that the makers are keen to bring Kajal on to the board as the leading lady. The discussions are on and things will be final soon. If things go as per the plan, Kajal joins the sets from the end of this month.

Trisha walked out of the film citing creative differences but the makers are not aware of what exactly happened with Trisha. The shoot of Acharya is happening at a fast pace in Hyderabad. Koratala Siva is the director and the film is aimed for August release. Matinee Entertainments and Konidela Production Company are the producers. The film has one more crucial role that would be either played by Ram Charan or Mahesh Babu. Some big announcements about Acharya are awaited.