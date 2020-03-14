Sharwanand undergoes shoulder surgery

Soon after the debacle of Jaanu, Sharwanand is on a break and he flew to USA. The actor got injured during the shoot of Jaanu and the doctors suggested a shoulder surgery. But his commitments made the actor work without breaks and he wanted the surgery to be done after he completes the shoot of Sreekaram. Sharwanand recently underwent shoulder surgery in the USA and the actor is expected to return back to the country this weekend. He is advised to take rest for the next couple of weeks.

With all the summer releases pushed due to coronavirus, Sharwanand is not in a hurry. He will start shooting for Sreekaram next month. Kishore is making his directorial debut and 14 Reels Plus are the producers. The new release date of Sreekaram will be announced once the shoot of the film gets completed. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady and Mickey J Meyer is the music director.