No ‘Bharosa’ in CM’s promises, rues Bandi Sanjay

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay wrote an open letter to CM Revanth Reddy, highlighting how the promises made by Chief Ministers are remaining unfulfilled, diminishing the confidence of people in CMs promises. BJP senior wrote the letter to highlight the inability of Congress Government to fulfil the four key promises: Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa, Indiramma Illu and Ration cards.

Bandi Sanjay dashed of the letter to CM Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, as even after officially launching four key schemes on Jan 26, on the occasion of Republic Day amid much fanfare, Congress Government is failing to implement them.

While there are about 70 lakh farmers in Telangana, Revanth Sarkar has disbursed money for just 4.41 lakh farmers on the day of launch of Rythu Bharosa scheme.

CM and Ministers have been saying that Rythu Bharosa scheme will be completed by March 31. This is leading to widespread confusion among the farmers. Already CM Revanth Reddy had attracted ire of farmers, as there was inordinate delay in the disbursal of last instalment Rythu Bandhu amount. There were also many complaints on Farm Loan Waiver (Rythu Runa Maafi).

Keeping these experiences in mind under Revanth’s rule, Telangana farmers are worried over the time frame for completing Rythu Bharosa money disbursement, even after the official launch of scheme.

Even in case of Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa, Govt has disbursed money into accounts of just 20,336 farmers, while there are about 10 lakh eligible tenant farmers in the state. There is also widespread confusion among people in case of Indiramma Illu.

Sensing the public mood, BJP firebrand Minister Bandi Sanjay, came up with the open letter to Revanth Reddy.

“During the initial years after India became Independent, CMs promises used to carry heavy weight. They never used to go back on their word. But now-a-days CMs are coming up with fake promises and betraying people. Revanth Reddy and KCR, both have failed in keeping up their promises. This is a serious danger to the entire society as people will lose confidence in CMs and also democracy,” rued Bandi Sanjay signing off.