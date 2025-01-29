x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
View all stories
Home > Politics

No ‘Bharosa’ in CM’s promises, rues Bandi Sanjay

Published on January 29, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Karan Johar’s announcement brings back the debate on Nepotism
image
No ‘Bharosa’ in CM’s promises, rues Bandi Sanjay
image
Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela’s Parasakthi
image
Trump Administration Offers US Govt Employees an 8-Month Buyout to Resign
image
Buzz: Bimbisara Combo Again?

No ‘Bharosa’ in CM’s promises, rues Bandi Sanjay

Bandi Sanjay Demands Transparency on Farm Loan Waivers

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay wrote an open letter to CM Revanth Reddy, highlighting how the promises made by Chief Ministers are remaining unfulfilled, diminishing the confidence of people in CMs promises. BJP senior wrote the letter to highlight the inability of Congress Government to fulfil the four key promises: Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa, Indiramma Illu and Ration cards.

Bandi Sanjay dashed of the letter to CM Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, as even after officially launching four key schemes on Jan 26, on the occasion of Republic Day amid much fanfare, Congress Government is failing to implement them.

While there are about 70 lakh farmers in Telangana, Revanth Sarkar has disbursed money for just 4.41 lakh farmers on the day of launch of Rythu Bharosa scheme.

CM and Ministers have been saying that Rythu Bharosa scheme will be completed by March 31. This is leading to widespread confusion among the farmers. Already CM Revanth Reddy had attracted ire of farmers, as there was inordinate delay in the disbursal of last instalment Rythu Bandhu amount. There were also many complaints on Farm Loan Waiver (Rythu Runa Maafi).

Keeping these experiences in mind under Revanth’s rule, Telangana farmers are worried over the time frame for completing Rythu Bharosa money disbursement, even after the official launch of scheme.

Even in case of Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa, Govt has disbursed money into accounts of just 20,336 farmers, while there are about 10 lakh eligible tenant farmers in the state. There is also widespread confusion among people in case of Indiramma Illu.

Sensing the public mood, BJP firebrand Minister Bandi Sanjay, came up with the open letter to Revanth Reddy.

“During the initial years after India became Independent, CMs promises used to carry heavy weight. They never used to go back on their word. But now-a-days CMs are coming up with fake promises and betraying people. Revanth Reddy and KCR, both have failed in keeping up their promises. This is a serious danger to the entire society as people will lose confidence in CMs and also democracy,” rued Bandi Sanjay signing off.

Next Karan Johar’s announcement brings back the debate on Nepotism Previous Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela’s Parasakthi
else

TRENDING

image
Karan Johar’s announcement brings back the debate on Nepotism
image
Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela’s Parasakthi
image
Buzz: Bimbisara Combo Again?

Latest

image
Karan Johar’s announcement brings back the debate on Nepotism
image
No ‘Bharosa’ in CM’s promises, rues Bandi Sanjay
image
Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela’s Parasakthi
image
Trump Administration Offers US Govt Employees an 8-Month Buyout to Resign
image
Buzz: Bimbisara Combo Again?

Most Read

image
No ‘Bharosa’ in CM’s promises, rues Bandi Sanjay
image
Trump Administration Offers US Govt Employees an 8-Month Buyout to Resign
image
India’s Budget 2025: Will Middle-Class Get Tax Relief ?

Related Articles

Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple