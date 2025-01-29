Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela’s Parasakthi

Sivakarthikeyan had a successful journey in his career and he reached the milestone of his 25th film. It will be directed by critically acclaimed Sudha Kongara. The announcement has been out and the film is titled Parasakthi. A short video is released along with the announcement. Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela and Atharvaa Murali will be seen in other important roles in this film. The story was narrated to Suriya and Nazriya Fahadh, Vijay Varma and Dulquer Salmaan were selected for the film. After Suriya walked out from the film, Sivakarthikeyan signed the project and the cast too was changed.

The film is a periodic one set in old Madras and Atharvaa, Sreeleela are dressed in old traditional attire. Ravi Mohan and Sivakarthikeyan are introduced with a bang. Ravi Mohan is essaying the role of the lead antagonist in the film. Parasakthi also marks the Tamil debut of Sreeleela. Dawn Pictures are the producers and GV Prakash Kumar is the music composer. Some of the top technicians are working for this prestigious project.