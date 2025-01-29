x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela’s Parasakthi

Published on January 29, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Karan Johar’s announcement brings back the debate on Nepotism
image
No ‘Bharosa’ in CM’s promises, rues Bandi Sanjay
image
Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela’s Parasakthi
image
Trump Administration Offers US Govt Employees an 8-Month Buyout to Resign
image
Buzz: Bimbisara Combo Again?

Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela’s Parasakthi

Sivakarthikeyan had a successful journey in his career and he reached the milestone of his 25th film. It will be directed by critically acclaimed Sudha Kongara. The announcement has been out and the film is titled Parasakthi. A short video is released along with the announcement. Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela and Atharvaa Murali will be seen in other important roles in this film. The story was narrated to Suriya and Nazriya Fahadh, Vijay Varma and Dulquer Salmaan were selected for the film. After Suriya walked out from the film, Sivakarthikeyan signed the project and the cast too was changed.

The film is a periodic one set in old Madras and Atharvaa, Sreeleela are dressed in old traditional attire. Ravi Mohan and Sivakarthikeyan are introduced with a bang. Ravi Mohan is essaying the role of the lead antagonist in the film. Parasakthi also marks the Tamil debut of Sreeleela. Dawn Pictures are the producers and GV Prakash Kumar is the music composer. Some of the top technicians are working for this prestigious project.

Next No ‘Bharosa’ in CM’s promises, rues Bandi Sanjay Previous Trump Administration Offers US Govt Employees an 8-Month Buyout to Resign
else

TRENDING

image
Karan Johar’s announcement brings back the debate on Nepotism
image
Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela’s Parasakthi
image
Buzz: Bimbisara Combo Again?

Latest

image
Karan Johar’s announcement brings back the debate on Nepotism
image
No ‘Bharosa’ in CM’s promises, rues Bandi Sanjay
image
Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela’s Parasakthi
image
Trump Administration Offers US Govt Employees an 8-Month Buyout to Resign
image
Buzz: Bimbisara Combo Again?

Most Read

image
No ‘Bharosa’ in CM’s promises, rues Bandi Sanjay
image
Trump Administration Offers US Govt Employees an 8-Month Buyout to Resign
image
India’s Budget 2025: Will Middle-Class Get Tax Relief ?

Related Articles

Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple