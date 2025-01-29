x
Trump Administration Offers US Govt Employees an 8-Month Buyout to Resign

Published on January 29, 2025 by swathy

Trump Administration Offers US Govt Employees an 8-Month Buyout to Resign

The Trump Administration has introduced a buyout program for federal employees, offering an 8-month payout to those who choose to resign. However, military personnel, Postal Service workers, and roles in immigration enforcement or national security are excluded. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that taxpayers fund federal salaries and buildings, and employees unwilling to work in offices are free to leave. The offer was sent via email, including a draft resignation letter. Employees can reply with “resign” by February 6 to avail the payout. Those who stay will continue serving but with no guarantee of job security. Resigning employees will retain pay and benefits until September 2025, exempt from in-person work requirements.

Critics, like AFGE President Everett Kelley, argue the move is not truly voluntary and could harm government services. He warned that reducing the federal workforce would create chaos for Americans relying on these services. The email’s subject line, “Fork in the Road,” resembles Elon Musk’s message to Twitter employees after acquiring the platform. Musk, now leading Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, hasn’t confirmed involvement, but the similarity has sparked speculation. The program has divided opinions, with some seeing it as streamlining efforts and others as a push to create a hostile work environment. Federal employees must now decide whether to stay or take the buyout.

