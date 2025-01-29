x
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Bimbisara Combo Again?

Published on January 29, 2025 by swathy

Vassishta Mallidi made an impressive debut with Bimbisara featuring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the lead role. The film left the makers in huge profits. Vassishta soon went on to bag an opportunity to work with Megastar Chiranjeevi in Vishwambara. The film is in the final stages of shoot and the makers are keen to release the film for summer this year. Vassishta already narrated a script to Ram Charan but the Mega actor is occupied with several films and he has no time to work with Vassishta.

As per the update, Vassishta is back to his Bimbisara hero Kalyan Ram. The duo is currently discussing a script and things are yet to be finalized. Kalyan Ram wanted Vassishta to direct Bimbisara 2 but he was occupied with Vishwambara. Now, the Bimbasara combo will happen very soon and an official announcement will be made soon. Kalyan Ram is currently completing the shoot of a mass and action entertainer directed by Pradeep Chilukuri. The film is expected to release during summer this year.

