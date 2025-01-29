India’s Budget 2025: Will Middle-Class Get Tax Relief ?

This Saturday Feb 1st is a significant day for India’s economy as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present her eighth annual budget speech. This marks a record for her as Finance Minister and the second budget for the NDA government’s third term. Last year, the economy was relatively stable, allowing the government to focus on fiscal discipline. However, this year’s budget comes at a challenging time, with slowing growth, high inflation, and reduced consumer spending. The big question on everyone’s mind is “Will the government cut income tax rates to revive economic growth?”

Middle Class’s Struggle

For millions of Indians, the budget revolves around one key question “Will income tax rates be reduced this year?” The answer isn’t just about numbers; it’s about livelihoods. Only 2% of India’s population, roughly 20 million people, pay taxes, contributing nearly 27% of the country’s tax revenue. Most of these taxpayers belong to the middle class, who are currently grappling with rising inflation and reduced spending power.

In December 2024, food inflation was close to 9%, with prices of essential items like peas and cauliflower rising sharply. This has forced middle-class families to cut back on discretionary spending, such as dining out and buying new cars. Even during the festive season, car sales dropped, and demand for personal loans declined, further impacting economic growth.

Economic Slowdown:

India’s GDP growth slowed to 6.5% last year, prompting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to revise its growth forecasts downward. Central bankers have expressed concerns about the economy showing signs of stagnation. In this context, reducing income tax rates could provide much-needed relief to taxpayers and stimulate spending.

Reports suggest that the Finance Ministry has considered cutting income tax rates, but a final decision is yet to be made. Prominent brokerages, such as Citi and Jefferies, support this move, advocating for tax breaks for individuals earning between ₹1 to ₹2 million annually. They argue that such measures could boost disposable income, encouraging spending on non-essential goods and services.

Experts suggest two possible ways the government could ease the tax burden:

Lowering Tax Rates: Reducing the percentage of income tax could immediately increase disposable income for taxpayers.

Raising Exemption Limits: Increasing the income threshold for tax liability would allow more people to save money.

While both options would result in a short-term loss of tax revenue, they could provide a significant boost to the economy by increasing consumer spending and stimulating growth.

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the budget, all eyes are on potential tax reforms. With the economy facing multiple challenges, reducing income tax rates could be a strategic move to revive growth and provide relief to the middle class.