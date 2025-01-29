Exclusive: Ravi Teja signs a new Film

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is completely focused on Mass Jathara and this mass entertainer will hit the screens soon. Ravi Teja got injured on the sets of the film because of which the shoot got delayed. As per the exclusive information we have, Ravi Teja has given his nod for his next film. MAD director Kalyan Shankar impressed Ravi Teja with a script and he gave his nod for the film. Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments will produce this project and the shoot commences later this year.

MAD is a profitable film for Naga Vamsi and he asked Kalyan Shankar to complete MAD 2. The shoot is wrapped up and MAD 2 will hit the screens soon. After the release of MAD 2, Kalyan Shankar will commence the pre-production work of Ravi Teja’s film. The makers are in plans to release this film for Sankranthi 2026. Ravi Teja is also in talks with several filmmakers for his upcoming movies.