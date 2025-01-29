x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Ravi Teja signs a new Film

Published on January 29, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Karan Johar’s announcement brings back the debate on Nepotism
image
No ‘Bharosa’ in CM’s promises, rues Bandi Sanjay
image
Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela’s Parasakthi
image
Trump Administration Offers US Govt Employees an 8-Month Buyout to Resign
image
Buzz: Bimbisara Combo Again?

Exclusive: Ravi Teja signs a new Film

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is completely focused on Mass Jathara and this mass entertainer will hit the screens soon. Ravi Teja got injured on the sets of the film because of which the shoot got delayed. As per the exclusive information we have, Ravi Teja has given his nod for his next film. MAD director Kalyan Shankar impressed Ravi Teja with a script and he gave his nod for the film. Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments will produce this project and the shoot commences later this year.

MAD is a profitable film for Naga Vamsi and he asked Kalyan Shankar to complete MAD 2. The shoot is wrapped up and MAD 2 will hit the screens soon. After the release of MAD 2, Kalyan Shankar will commence the pre-production work of Ravi Teja’s film. The makers are in plans to release this film for Sankranthi 2026. Ravi Teja is also in talks with several filmmakers for his upcoming movies.

Next India’s Budget 2025: Will Middle-Class Get Tax Relief ? Previous AP FiberNet irregularities: GV Reddy vows to book YS Jagan brigade
else

TRENDING

image
Karan Johar’s announcement brings back the debate on Nepotism
image
Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela’s Parasakthi
image
Buzz: Bimbisara Combo Again?

Latest

image
Karan Johar’s announcement brings back the debate on Nepotism
image
No ‘Bharosa’ in CM’s promises, rues Bandi Sanjay
image
Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela’s Parasakthi
image
Trump Administration Offers US Govt Employees an 8-Month Buyout to Resign
image
Buzz: Bimbisara Combo Again?

Most Read

image
No ‘Bharosa’ in CM’s promises, rues Bandi Sanjay
image
Trump Administration Offers US Govt Employees an 8-Month Buyout to Resign
image
India’s Budget 2025: Will Middle-Class Get Tax Relief ?

Related Articles

Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple