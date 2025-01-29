AP FiberNet irregularities: GV Reddy vows to book YS Jagan brigade

AP FiberNet Chairman GV Reddy lambasted former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy and his associates for misleading public to cover their misdeeds. He explained how Sakshi media outlet has been spreading misinformation on Chandrababu Naidu in Fibernet irregularities.

Young leader GV Reddy, known for his firebrand attitude, made it clear that YS Jagan aides involved in misusing Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) to further their financial and political interests will be punished in Chandrababu’s Govt.

“Former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy and his associates have completely misused AP FiberNet and resorted to widespread irregularities. They have gone to such an extent that they even used FiberNet to attack Chandrababu Naidu. YS Jagan Govt has wrongly indicted CM Chandrababu Naidu, who was Leader of the Opposition then,” said AP FiberNet Chairman GV Reddy, speaking in Amaravati on Wednesday.

“What’s disgusting is, when Court dismissed the chargesheet filed against Chandrababu, instead of reporting the same, Sakshi spread misinformation. Instead of highlighting Chandrababu Naidu’s non involvement in the case, Sakshi spread misleading propaganda that TDP had won over officials to give wrong information. Past Chairmen of APSFL Madhusudhan Reddy and Gautam Reddy have played key role in irregularities in APSFL and defaming Chandrababu Naidu,” explained GV Reddy.

GV Reddy, who has been cleaning up APSFL, after taking up the responsibility of Corporation, made it clear that all those involved in irregularities during YS Jagan’s tenure will be booked.

APSFL chief hinted that cases will be booked on even Madhusudhan Reddy and Gautam Reddy.

RGV has no money:

GV Reddy also gave update on FiberNet’s notice to Ram Gopal Varma on Vyuham movie.

FiberNet officials gave notices to controversial director RGV, alleging that he was paid more from the Corporation for streaming his movie.

GV Reddy clarified, RGV is saying that he does not have money to pay to AP FiberNet.