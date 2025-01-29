Jani Master responds to Latest Speculations

Tollywood’s top choreographer Jani Master has been facing allegations and the case is under investigation. He is out on bail and he is returning back to work. The recent speculations said that the court has dismissed the petition filed by Jani Master and several media houses carried the news. Jani Master took his social media page to respond and trash the allegations and speculations.

“I feel pity on those people spreading the false news on court orders so loud. The court dismissal of application was related to the case I filed against the uninformed Presidential election and these people who want to seek fame out of chaos are rephrasing it with the other case. You might think that people would believe in whatever you say but when the actual details of the judgement come out, everyone will understand your motive behind all that you are doing and it’s not too far. Justice will prevail!!” Posted Jani Master on his official social media page.