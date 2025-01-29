x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Jani Master responds to Latest Speculations

Published on January 29, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Karan Johar’s announcement brings back the debate on Nepotism
image
No ‘Bharosa’ in CM’s promises, rues Bandi Sanjay
image
Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela’s Parasakthi
image
Trump Administration Offers US Govt Employees an 8-Month Buyout to Resign
image
Buzz: Bimbisara Combo Again?

Jani Master responds to Latest Speculations

Tollywood’s top choreographer Jani Master has been facing allegations and the case is under investigation. He is out on bail and he is returning back to work. The recent speculations said that the court has dismissed the petition filed by Jani Master and several media houses carried the news. Jani Master took his social media page to respond and trash the allegations and speculations.

“I feel pity on those people spreading the false news on court orders so loud. The court dismissal of application was related to the case I filed against the uninformed Presidential election and these people who want to seek fame out of chaos are rephrasing it with the other case. You might think that people would believe in whatever you say but when the actual details of the judgement come out, everyone will understand your motive behind all that you are doing and it’s not too far. Justice will prevail!!” Posted Jani Master on his official social media page.

Next AP FiberNet irregularities: GV Reddy vows to book YS Jagan brigade Previous Telugu360 Analysis: Digital Players deciding Release Dates
else

TRENDING

image
Karan Johar’s announcement brings back the debate on Nepotism
image
Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela’s Parasakthi
image
Buzz: Bimbisara Combo Again?

Latest

image
Karan Johar’s announcement brings back the debate on Nepotism
image
No ‘Bharosa’ in CM’s promises, rues Bandi Sanjay
image
Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela’s Parasakthi
image
Trump Administration Offers US Govt Employees an 8-Month Buyout to Resign
image
Buzz: Bimbisara Combo Again?

Most Read

image
No ‘Bharosa’ in CM’s promises, rues Bandi Sanjay
image
Trump Administration Offers US Govt Employees an 8-Month Buyout to Resign
image
India’s Budget 2025: Will Middle-Class Get Tax Relief ?

Related Articles

Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple