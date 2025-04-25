Puri offers Record Remunerations for Vijay and Tabu

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh aims a strong comeback with an interesting film. The film gained buzz after critically acclaimed Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has been finalized as the lead actor in the movie. The shoot commences in June and Puri is in plans to wrap up the shooting portions in quick schedules. One more surprise came after veteran actress Tabu came on board for one more prominent role in the film.

Vijay Sethupathi is in huge demand and the team agreed to pay him a big remuneration considering his craze and market equations. Tabu too has quoted big remuneration and Puri’s team could not convince her for a decent pay even after several sets of negotiations. Tabu finally signed the film only after Puri Jagannadh and his team agreed for the quoted remuneration. This crazy project will hit the screens next year and Charmmee will handle the production responsibilities. More details are expected to be announced soon.