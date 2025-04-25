x
Supritha's Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Movie News

Puri offers Record Remunerations for Vijay and Tabu

Published on April 25, 2025 by nymisha

Puri offers Record Remunerations for Vijay and Tabu

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh aims a strong comeback with an interesting film. The film gained buzz after critically acclaimed Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has been finalized as the lead actor in the movie. The shoot commences in June and Puri is in plans to wrap up the shooting portions in quick schedules. One more surprise came after veteran actress Tabu came on board for one more prominent role in the film.

Vijay Sethupathi is in huge demand and the team agreed to pay him a big remuneration considering his craze and market equations. Tabu too has quoted big remuneration and Puri’s team could not convince her for a decent pay even after several sets of negotiations. Tabu finally signed the film only after Puri Jagannadh and his team agreed for the quoted remuneration. This crazy project will hit the screens next year and Charmmee will handle the production responsibilities. More details are expected to be announced soon.

