YSRCP Liquor Scam: YS Jagan, The Ultimate Beneficiary

The big fish in the YSRCP era liquor scam worth thousands of crores has finally been revealed. SIT investigations have identified former Chief Minister Jagan as the ultimate beneficiary of this massive corruption scandal.

Investigators found that Raj Kasi Reddy collected monthly bribes of 50-60 crore rupees from liquor supply companies and distilleries, with all funds reaching Jagan. Between 2019-2024, approximately 3,200 crore rupees were collected through this scheme.

The SIT report revealed that Sajjala Sridhar Reddy, owner of SPY Agro Industries, held a meeting with distillery owners in Hyderabad in 2019. Companies were threatened that only those paying bribes would receive liquor supply orders. Initially set at 12% of the base price, the bribe was later increased to 20%.

The collected money was channelled to Jagan through a network including MP Mithun Reddy, Vijay Sai Reddy, YS Anil Reddy (Jagan’s brother), and Govindappa Balaji (director handling Bharathi Cement’s financial affairs). Bank transaction analysis revealed suspicious routing of 60 crore rupees between Sunhoo Clubs, Decart Logistics, and SPY Agro Industries.

Adan Distilleries and Leela Distillery, both without actual distillery facilities, conducted business worth 732 crore and 454 crore rupees, respectively. These companies operated under the control of Raj Kasi Reddy and Vijay Sai Reddy through various proxies, using subleasing arrangements with other distilleries.

The SIT concluded that this massive liquor syndicate operated with the support of top government officials, causing losses of 3,200 crore rupees to the state treasury. The money was laundered through gold merchants using fake GST invoices to legitimise the transfers.