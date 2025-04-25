x
Home > Politics

CM Chandrababu and Chiranjeevi Share Life Lessons at Book Launch

Published on April 25, 2025 by nymisha

YSRCP Liquor Scam: YS Jagan, The Ultimate Beneficiary
CM Chandrababu and Chiranjeevi Share Life Lessons at Book Launch
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Calls for Unity Against Kashmir Terror Attack
Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan Kalyan has to do Ensure
Vidudala Gopi Remanded for 14 Days

CM Chandrababu and Chiranjeevi Share Life Lessons at Book Launch

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu revealed that no political leader has faced as many crises as he has, yet he turned every challenge into an opportunity to reach his current position. The CM shared these thoughts at the launch event of the book “Mindset Shift” in Vijayawada.

CM Chandrababu Naidu launched the book “Mindset Shift,” written by Minister Narayana’s daughter Ponguru Sharani, and presented the first copy to megastar Chiranjeevi. The event took a different approach compared to routine book launches.

“People who have determination and unwavering dedication achieve greatness,” said the CM. He recalled his journey facing numerous crises while utilizing opportunities that came his way. When he became a minister, he was assigned portfolios like archaeology, cinematography, film industry, and libraries that had no district-level officers. Rather than seeing this as a disadvantage, he took it as a challenge.

“Every person faces challenges in life. In my political career, I’ve faced crises that no other political leader in the country has encountered. I treated each crisis as an opportunity and rose higher instead of losing courage. When you can do this, the sky becomes your limit,” Chandrababu explained.

Megastar Chiranjeevi highlighted that believing in one’s ability to achieve is more important than living with insecurity. “Mindset shift is essential for everyone in life, and those who’ve made this shift have secured important positions,” he reminded the audience.

Sharing his personal journey, Chiranjeevi revealed, “Being born in an ordinary family, my determination to excel in acting made me a megastar. I decided it was do or die ,I had to prove myself by working hard. I took training, grabbed film opportunities, performed my best, impressed directors, and remained active to keep everyone’s attention on me. These efforts helped me reach the position you see me in today.”

The actor advised everyone to follow their passion. “Your profession should be something you love. You must develop interest in it, work hard to achieve it, and put your heart into it. Your personality, behavior, and goodness all add flavor to your success. Mindset shift is truly essential,” he concluded.

The attendees observed two minutes of silence for those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam tragedy.

