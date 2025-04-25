Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Calls for Unity Against Kashmir Terror Attack

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has urged people to stand united beyond political differences against the terrorist attack in Kashmir. He paid tributes to the mortal remains of Chandramouli, a victim of the Pahalgam militant attack, in Visakhapatnam.

Pawan Kalyan met with Chandramouli’s family members and offered words of comfort during this difficult time. He expressed deep anguish after hearing the family’s account of the tragedy.

“Terrorism has no religion, but in this Kashmir incident, Hindus were clearly targeted,” said the Deputy CM. He shared the heartbreaking details revealed by the victim’s family—how terrorists identified Hindus by asking them to recite the Kalma.

“I was deeply pained hearing this. I initially thought bullets had pierced the body, but when I asked about the cloth wrapped around the head, I was told that half the head was missing. What kind of hatred drives someone to do this to another human being?” he questioned emotionally.

The Deputy CM expressed confidence that the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership would systematically identify and eliminate every terrorist involved in the attack. He highlighted that while such incidents shouldn’t lead to Hindu-Muslim conflicts, the perpetrators must face consequences.