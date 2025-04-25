x
Home > Movie News

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan Kalyan has to do Ensure

Published on April 25, 2025 by nymisha

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the most delayed project of Pawan Kalyan and the actor has to complete the pending shoot so that the film will release without further delays. For now, the makers are confident that the film will be released in May. Amazon Prime has acquired the digital rights and the theatrical rights are yet to be closed. The film’s producer AM Rathnam has lent big money from the financiers and the interests got heaped up because of the delay.

There is no clarity about the final amounts to be settled for the financiers. On the other hand, AM Rathnam is quoting big money for the theatrical rights of Telugu states. Pawan Kalyan also has signed a surety for one of the financiers and he is also responsible to clear the dues before the release. The biggest puzzle about Hari Hara Veera is all about the financial stress that falls on the theatrical rights after the entire non-theatrical deals are closed. AM Rathnam alone knows about the figure. Some of the top producers and distributors are ready to bag the theatrical rights but they are stepping back as there are huge amounts to be cleared for the financiers. Pawan Kalyan has to involve into this stress to ensure a smooth and comfortable release for Hari Hara Veera.

