Home > Politics

Bharat Summit 2025 All Set to Begin in Hyderabad

Published on April 25, 2025 by nymisha

Bharat Summit 2025 All Set to Begin in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is ready to host the prestigious Bharat Summit 2025 at HICC. The state government expects around 450 delegates from nearly 100 countries to attend this significant international conference.

The summit comes at a crucial time when democracy worldwide faces challenges, trade wars escalate between nations, and crony capitalism creates growing inequalities. The government believes this summit will play a key role in addressing these pressing issues.

Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, along with ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sridhar Babu, party in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, and PCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud inspected the arrangements at the conference halls and exhibition areas.

Several international dignitaries are expected, including Malaysia’s Justice Minister Kulasegaran, former foreign ministers from Argentina and Sweden, and leaders from Cuba and Colombia.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy will present Telangana’s development vision during the two-day conference. The schedule includes plenary sessions and a visit to the Indira Mahila Shakti Bazaar to showcase self-help group initiatives.

