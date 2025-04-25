x
Movie News

Boyapati B’Day: Immersed In Creative Process Of Akhanda 2

Published on April 25, 2025 by nymisha

Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Sreenu’s highly anticipated Akhanda 2: Thandavam is aimed to elevate the action-drama genre to a whole new level. Set to release this Dussehra on September 25, the film is being made on an even grander scale under the banner of 14 Reels Plus, with Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta producing, and M Tejaswini Nandamuri presenting.

As excitement continues to build, Boyapati Sreenu is currently in Georgia, scouting picturesque and never-before-seen locations for the next phase of filming. Known for its breathtaking landscapes, Georgia holds a special place in NBK’s filmography, having served as a backdrop for his milestone 100th film, Gautamiputra Satakarni. Now, it’s set to lend its natural grandeur once again to craft powerful sequences in Thandavam.

What makes this even more special is that Boyapati is celebrating his birthday amidst his search—fully immersed in the creative process, demonstrating his passion to pushing cinematic boundaries.

Joining Balakrishna in this high-octane sequel are Samyuktha as the leading lady and Aadhi Pinisetty in a pivotal role that adds depth to the narrative.

