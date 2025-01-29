x
Telugu360 Analysis: Digital Players deciding Release Dates

Published on January 29, 2025 by nymisha

Telugu360 Analysis: Digital Players deciding Release Dates

The digital rights have turned out to be a crucial revenue for the Indian film producers. Giants like Amazon Prime and Netflix are shelling out big amounts through the digital deals. After they are aware that a major amount of recovery comes from these digital deals, the players have turned choosy and have imposed new rules. Some of them are placing demands to acquire the digital rights of the films. They are finalizing the release dates as per their streaming schedule chart. All the upcoming 2025 releases in Telugu are almost finalized and if the digital deals are closed, the OTT players are finalizing the dates.

It is not for big-budget films but for the films featuring young actors and for medium budget films. Some of the digital players are even asking the producers to show the film’s content to finalize the deal and the price. With no option left, the makers are bending to the demands to seal the deals. There is a huge confusion among the summer releases of Telugu films and this is majorly because of the digital rights. Even Megastar’s Vishwambara is stuck for release as the digital deal is yet to be closed. The negotiations are going on and things will be finalized in a week. For now, the digital players are dominating the producers and they are finalizing the release dates.

