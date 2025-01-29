Shah Rukh Khan has a Request for South Stars

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan recently thrilled his fans at an event in Dubai, UAE. The event quickly became a viral sensation online as videos and images of the actor circulated. One of the highlights was Shah Rukh’s warm and heartfelt address to his fans and some of the biggest stars from the South Indian film industry. While interacting with an enthusiastic crowd, Shah Rukh expressed his admiration for South Indian cinema and referred to actors like Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Yash, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Thalapathy, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan as his “friends.” This affectionate gesture touched the hearts of fans across the country and strengthened his bond with the South Indian film community. With a wide smile, he greeted fans from Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, jokingly requesting that his South Indian “friends” slow down their dancing, as he finds it challenging to keep up with them.

His fans and South Indian audience are left in delight with the kind words coming from the Indian Superstar. After delivering super hits like Pathan and Jawan, the actor is on a break and he is preparing himself for King. Siddharth Anand will direct the film and Suhana Khan has a crucial role assigned. SRK and Siddharth Anand will bankroll this project.