No Charan’s cameo in Vakeel Saab

From the past couple of days, there are strong speculations that Ram Charan will have a special appearance in Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film Vakeel Saab. There is no truth in the news. Ram Charan is completely focused on RRR and he will have a special role in Chiranjeevi’s next film Acharya. Vakeel Saab is not a regular commercial entertainer and is a social drama with limited characters. Charan playing a cameo is just a speculation says the movie team.

Pawan Kalyan is waiting for the lockdown to be lifted so that he can complete his portions of shoot for the film. Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya and Prakash Raj play other crucial roles in this courtdrama that is directed by Sriram Venu. Vakeel Saab will now miss the summer release and the new release date would be announced once the shoot of the film gets completed. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor are the producers of Vakeel Saab.