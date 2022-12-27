No democratic values in AP, says Atchen Naidu

In the past three-and-half years democracy has been brutally murdered in Andhra Pradesh and after the YSRCP came to power the people lost their freedom of speech which is a fundamental right, said the president of state unit of the Telugu Desam Party, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, here on Tuesday.

Addressing an all-party meeting on ‘State-Sponsored Terrorism-Save Democracy’, Atchen Naidu said that a factionist has become the Chief Minister of the State due to which the people have lost even their fundamental rights like freedom of speech. “I personally feel that the people have committed a blunder by electing Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister. He looted the State by lakhs of crores of rupees taking advantage of the power of his father, the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy,” the TDP state unit president said.

Now, as the Chief Minister of the State he is again minting money, Atchen Naidu said, adding that the people have voted for a corrupt politician. Jagan wants to ensure that except the YSRCP no other political party in the State should survive, the TDP state unit president said and made it clear that “Even if the leaders of the Opposition parties are sent to jail they will continue to fight against this corrupt Government.”

Observing that almost all sections of people are totally opposing the YSRCP administration and particularly the Chief Minister, he said that the office of the TDP, a party which has 40-year-old history, has been attacked under the leadership of Jagan. “A Cabinet Minister, Jogi Ramesh, resorted to attack on the residence of former chief minister and TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu,” Atchen Naidu maintained.

At least 18 persons belonging to the Backward Classes (BCs) community have been killed in Palnadu area and the State Government tried to create a sort of scary atmosphere in Macharla, Atchen Naidu said. Irrespective of political affiliations it is the basic responsibility of all sections to uphold the democratic values, Atchen Naidu felt.