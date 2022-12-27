Jagan disburses Rs.590 cr for leftover beneficiaries

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has released Rs.590.91crore to 2,79,065 persons who missed out to receive the benefits disbursed between June and November 2022 for various reasons.

Releasing the amount by pressing the button virtually at a high-level meeting at his camp office here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the Government has been implementing various welfare schemes irrespective of the caste, creed or political affiliations. He said the names of all left over beneficiaries are displayed at the village and ward secretariats openly after social audit to ensure that no eligible person is left out from the welfare schemes.

This will take the total number of beneficiaries under various welfare schemes to 44, 27,641 and the total amount disbursed under various schemes to Rs. 6684.84 crores.

The Chief Minister said that the present Government has been implementing various welfare schemes in an unbiased manner while the earlier TDP regime acted in partiality and disbursed even the scarce welfare benefits to only those who voted for it in the elections. It was steeped in corruption and discrimination.

Elaborating on the pensions, he said the Government has been spending Rs.1770 crores on pensions as against a meagre Rs.400 crores allotted by the TDP regime which gave only a monthly pension of Rs.1000 to 39 lakh persons. While the monthly pension has now gone up to Rs. 2750 and the number of pensioners has gone up to 62, 70,000, he said.

He further said that the Almighty will punish all those who are misleading the people by spreading false propaganda against the Government.