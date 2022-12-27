Mahesh Babu is back to Holiday Mood

Superstar Mahesh Babu had the most stressful 2022 among the celebrities of Tollywood. He lost three family members: his father, mother and elder brother. Battling the pain, he had to balance his professional commitments. He pushed the shoot of Trivikram’s film and wants to return back to work only next year. Mahesh along with his family is currently holidaying in Switzerland and will celebrate the New Year in some of the most beautiful locations of Europe. They are currently holidaying in Luzern, a city in Switzerland. Mahesh and his family will return back to Hyderabad after New Year.

He is expected to commence the shoot of Trivikram’s film during the first week of January. Mahesh Babu is keen to work for Trivikram’s film without any breaks and complete the shoot by April. The makers are in plan to release the film in August 2023. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in this family entertainer. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers. After completing this film, Mahesh will join SS Rajamouli’s film which will be made on a lavish budget.