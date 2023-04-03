No early election in Andhra Pradesh, clarifies Jagan

Chief Minister and YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday clarified that there would be no early election in the state. He brushed aside the rumours on the possible early elections and said that the government would last till the last minute of the five-year term given to the party by the people.

Addressing a meeting of the party MLAs, district unit presidents and regional coordinators, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the opposition party and a section of the media were against the YSR Congress. He said that they were spreading false and misleading information to confuse the cadre and defame the party and the government.

He alleged that the opposition party and the media were working aggressively against the government and wanted every MLA and the leader to challenge it. He also asked the party leaders to activate the party’s social media wing to counter the false information being spread from time to time by the opposition and the media.

“The opposition is going to go aggressively with false and misleading information in the days to come. As elections approach, the opposition and a section of the media would pump in baseless information to confuse the people,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said. He wanted the rank and file of the party to counter this campaign and ensure that the party won all the 175 Assembly seats in the coming election.

Stating that the YSR Congress had won the Kuppam Municipality which was held by the TDP for thirty years, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the party could win the Assembly segment too in the coming elections. However, he wanted the leaders to work hard to retain power with a greater majority than what was received in the 2019 general election.