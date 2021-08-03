No increase in Assembly seats in AP, TS till 2026: Centre

The Centre on Tuesday (today) made it clear in Parliament that there are no plans to increase Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana until 2026.

The AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 stipulates an increase in Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh from present 175 to 225 and in Telangana from present 119 to 153.

Though AP was bifurcated more than seven years ago as per this Act in 2014, the increase in Assembly seats did not happen.

Both AP and Telangana governments have been repeatedly requesting the Centre to increase Assembly seats for the past seven years as per AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Congress Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy raised this issue in Lok Sabha during the Question Hour today.

To this, the union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai replied, “As per Article 170(3)of the Constitution, the total number of seats in the Assembly of each State will be readjusted after the first Census 2026 is published after 2026.”

The Census 2021 was delayed across India due to Covid. The last Census 2011 was done in 2011. As per norms, Census has to be done every ten years across India and it was due in 2021.

The Centre stated that the delimitation of Assembly constituencies will be taken up across India including AP and TS based on new Census after 2026. This would mean that 2023 Assembly polls in Telangana and 2024 Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh will be held for existing seats only.

The elections for increased seats might be possible only during 2029 Assembly polls.