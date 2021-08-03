KCR to end Huzurabad candidate suspense on Dalit Bandhu launch date

The ruling TRS is spending thousands of crores of rupees in Huzurabad Assembly constituency to defeat BJP’s Etela Rajender in upcoming bypoll in the name of launching development works and new schemes like Dalit Bandhu to give Rs 10 lakh each to over 20,000 Dalit families in constituency.

But TRS has not given a clarity on who will be its candidate to be pitted against Etela.

TRS sources say KCR will end this suspense on August 16 when he will visit Huzurabad to launch Dalit Bandhu.

This will be KCR’s first visit to Huzurabad after he sacked Etela from cabinet in May which led Etela to quit TRS and MLA post in June forcing bypoll.

Though KCR took Kaushik Reddy from Congress and TTDP chief Ramana into TRS triggering speculations that one of them will be fielded in Huzurabad, TRS sources now ruled out that possibility.

Kaushkik Reddy was already nominated as MLC.

TRS sources say KCR is not in favour of Ramana either.

With this all eyes are now on TRS student wing leader Gellu Srinivas Yadav, who is speculated to get ticket.