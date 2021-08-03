Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Release Date Announced

Stylish Star Allu Arjun will be called Icon Staar from his next film Pushpa. The makers made it official that the film will have a theatrical release in two parts and the first part is titled Pushpa The Rise Part – 01. The film will now hit the screens during Christmas this year. With several biggies announcing the release dates, Allu Arjun was keen to announce the release date of Pushpa The Rise Part – 01. The film will have a theatrical release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Sukumar is the director and the current schedule is happening in Hyderabad. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Pushpa is the costliest film made in Bunny’s career till date. Rashmika plays the heroine and Fahadh Faasil is the lead antagonist. Pushpa The Rise Part – 01 is carrying terrific expectations and Allu Arjun’s look grabbed everyone’s attention. The first single from the movie will be out on August 13th.