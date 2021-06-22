No invite for Jagan, KCR for Third Front meeting!

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has stepped up efforts to forge Third Front against BJP government at the Centre to contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Third Front will be reportedly headed by West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

Pawar has invited leaders of various parties opposing BJP for a meeting today to discuss on forging Third Front.

But there was no invite to YSRCP chief, AP CM YS Jagan and TRS chief, Telangana CM KCR.

This gave indications that all parties consider Jagan and KCR are allies of BJP and supporters of PM Narendra Modi.

Though KCR earlier made attempts to forge Federal Front against BJP and Congress at national level prior to 2019 Lok Sabha polls and met leaders of various regional parties, nobody seem to be believing KCR will oppose BJP.

Both Jagan and KCR are maintaining friendly ties with BJP and Modi.

This is said to be the reason for Mamata and Pawar ignoring Jagan and KCR for Third Front meeting today.