JACs forming against KCR in Telangana!

Joint Action Committees or JACs were popular during Telangana statehood agitation days.

In fact JACs played a key role in bringing pressure on then UPA government at the Centre and Congress government in Undivided AP to approve bifurcation of AP and form Telangana State.

TJAC’s Million March and Saagara Haram helped to realize the dream of formation of Telangana State. However after KCR became Telangana CM in 2014, he weakened all JACs and ensured they vanish from Telangana soon after.

But after seven years JACs are being formed in Telangana to fight against KCR government.

TSRTC employees unions are the first ones to form a JAC to fight against TRS government to resolve their long pending demands.

Singareni employees union are next in the pipeline. Government and contract employees unions are also planning to form JACs.

Government employees are angry at KCR for not paying salaries for them as per new PRC scales though it was announced in March.

There are doubts over employees getting new salaries even on July 1 as required formalities are yet to be completed.