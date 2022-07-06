No Numerology Sentiment For Chiranjeevi 

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Godfather first look had released a couple of days ago and was greeted to a massive response. Chiranjeevi rocked in the Salt and Pepper look

The video had Chiranjeevi spelled as ‘Chiranjeeevi’ fueling speculations about a possible name change due to numerology.

But the team has confirmed that it is just a spelling mistake and has been already corrected. The change will reflect very soon in Godfather First Look video on YouTube as well.

Godfather shooting is nearing completion. The movie directed by Jayam Mohan Raja has been announced for Vijayadasami 2022 release.