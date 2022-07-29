No one else can play Bimbisara other than Kalyanram: NTR

Nandamuri Kalyanram is super confident of making his comeback with Bimbisara. The big-budget film is hitting the screens on August 5th and the grand pre-release event of the film took place this evening. Young Tiger NTR attended the event as the guest of the evening. NTR heaped praises on the team of Bimbisara. NTR said that he is fortunate enough to watch the film in advance. He said that he was very excited while watching the film even after he knew the entire script. He promised that the fans and the audience would get the same excitement after watching the film in theatres.

NTR heaped praises on the director Vassishta. He said that Bimbisara is just a trailer of his future and he would reach great heights. He also lauded the work of MM Keeravani who composed the songs and background score for the film. Speaking about his brother Kalyanram, NTR said “Kalyanram’s career will be defined before Bimbisara and after Bimbisara for sure. I know the amount of hard work he puts into every film. He kept his blood for Bimbisara. There is nobody who can play Bimbisara other than Kalyanram”. NTR requested all the fans to reach their home safely before he concluded the speech.