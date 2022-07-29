AP minister tastes bank recovery agent’s rudeness

In a surprise development, a minister and a former minister from Andhra Pradesh have tasted the ire of a bank loan recovery agent. Interestingly, both the minister and the former minister are from Nellore district.

Minister for Agriculture, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, received dozens of calls from a loan recovery agent. As the minister was busy with the official programmes, his personal assistant answered the calls.

The caller said that a person had availed a loan from their company and gave the (Minister’s) name and number for communication. The caller wanted the Minister to pay the loan. Though the minister’s PS tried to inform the caller that it belonged to a minister, the caller did not care for it and asserted that he should pay the loan.

The Minister’s PS lodged a complaint with the police following which they arrested both the caller and the bank branch manager.

A similar call landed on the mobile of former minister P Anil Kumar Yadav, also from Nellore. The caller again said that his name and number were given for contact. The caller wanted the former minister to pay Rs 8 lakh loan, which is due.

Though Anil Kumar Yadav repeatedly told the caller that he doesn’t know anything about the loan or anyone who had availed the loan, the caller insisted that he should pay.

The collection agents of the banks and the tele callers of the private finance agencies have been putting a lot of pressure on the people who have availed the loans and become defaulters. In some cases, the borrowers are forced to commit suicide.

In Nandigama town of NTR district in Andhra Pradesh, a 19-year-old girl committed suicide on Thursday, when a tele caller insulted her and her family for not repaying the loan availed from them.