No one should step out of their homes: KTR

As the number of positive cases in Telangana climbed to 700, at least half of the cases reported under GHMC limits, IT & MAUD minister directed the ministers and officials concerned to strictly enforce the lockdown regulations in all the corona cluster containment zones. With more than 135 containment zones in Hyderabad limits, KTR seems to leave nothing to chance.

With the lockdown entering the second phase, KTR asked the officials to intensify screening in clusters of the virus around the city and put in place restrictions, even harsher than the lockdown, which would stop the virus from spreading beyond containment zones.

In a video-conference with Health Minister Etela Rajender, Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Municipal Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and DGP Mahender Reddy other top police officials, K T Rama Rao directed the officials to ensure that not a single individual steps out of their residences and barricade all the colonies in the containment zones so that people stay indoors. Further, he asked the officials to ensure doorstep delivery of essentials such as groceries, milk and vegetables, arguably the biggest reason why people are forced to leave the relative safety of their homes.

The MAUD minister and son of chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao advocated strict implementation of prohibition of all movement of vehicles or personnel, and a ban on anyone entering or exiting the zone unless they are providing essential services. Of the 700 cases in Telangana, at least 300 Covid patients were identified from 135 containment zones. The maximum positive cases were recorded in Mehdipatnam circle with 38 cases, followed by Malakpet with 33, Chandrayangutta has 30 positive cases, Santhosh Nagar (27).

K T Rama Rao asked the respective colony associations to form WhatsApp group to alert the government on any pressing need the residents may have. Recently, the Telangana government has warned that sharing false and misleading information on Covid-19 on mobile social networking channels such as Whatsapp, ShareChat and social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and Youtube. Circulating misleading information will attract penal action under IPC Section 505 and other laws.