It’s time Centre should muzzle Jagan Govt: Yanamala

Is everything not going well for CM Jagan at the national level? Or, is TDP expecting Central in AP too early? However, former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu appeals to the Central government to immediately intervene and make the YSRCP government to abide by the Constitution of India without trampling upon the democratic rights of the people, opposition parties, employees and poorer sections of society in Andhra Pradesh.

The Opposition Leader in AP Legislative Council asked the Centre to invoke Articles 256 and 257 in order to muzzle the recalcitrant and tyrannical Jaganmohan Reddy government which has been ceaselessly undermining all the Constitutionally established institutions in the state. It is high time for the Modi government to closely monitor and enforce its routine COVID-19 advisories effectively in AP in view of the state reporting steep rise in +ve cases because of utter negligence and failure of the State government. Thousands of migrant labourers are staying on the roadsides without basic facilities while AP government is carelessly diverting Central Corona funds without using them for relief activities. Jagan Reddy government is not duly implementing Central guidelines and advisories at all.

Mr. Yanamala told the Centre that AP has been turned into a ‘Police Raj’ with non-stop political harassment of all Opposition parties and Amaravati Capital City shifting was proposed without the consent of the President and in violation of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014. State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar was removed in violation of the Constitutional provisions that guarantee SEC his 5-year term without disruption. AP violated Article 243 (K) of Constitution which barred any actions that would affect services of SEC.

Stating that SEC orders were not implemented regarding suspensions of election officials, Mr. Yanamala said that the state government is not even following the orders of the courts. CM Jagan has miserably failed to safeguard the health of the people in the face of a dangerous epidemic. Even the 73rd and 74th amendment provisions were also violated by changing local body election guidelines without taking prior approval of the President. States do not have such powers to usurp the Central powers arbitrarily.

Mr. Yanamala appealed to the Centre to issue specific guidelines to the AP government to mandatorily implement all the Central advisories and also put in a mechanism to enforce this if the state government remains uncooperative as before.