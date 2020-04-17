Pic Talk: Smoking hot Pragya Jaiswal

Kanche fame Pragya Jaiswal received a decent response on her debut but the actress failed to make it big in South. The actress took a glamorous path but she fell short of offers. Pragya Jaiswal is keeping herself busy after posting a bunch of her sultry poses on her Instagram page. One of her clicks from an indoor shot is recently posted. Pragya Jaiswal looks smoking hot in the click. There are speculations that Pragya Jaiswal will romance Pawan Kalyan in Krish’s film that will roll soon. Pragya Jaiswal enjoys a huge fan base across social media and the actress keeps them active and lively with her regular posts.





