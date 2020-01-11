No progress in Jagan CBI court cases: 8 years over

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its first charge sheet in CBI Special Court against CM Jaganmohan Reddy in 2012. Subsequently, nearly 11 CBI cases were registered against Jagan Reddy on charges of amassing Rs. 43,000 Cr illegal assets. Eight years are over since the first case was filed. But there is no progress in the CBI court proceedings. The CBI advocates are now expressing concern over this inordinate delay. However, they are becoming helpless. Jagan Reddy and his lawyers are successfully wasting the court time by filing petition after petition on non-serious matters. Even in Yesterday’s court hearing, Jagan filed a fresh petition requesting the court to permit his Co-Accused Vijayasai Reddy to attend the court on behalf of him. Only a few weeks ago, the Court rejected a similar petition of Jagan for exemption from personal appearance. Jagan’s fresh plea is that he is now busy with public issues as CM. Interestingly, Vijayasai is also an MP and Special Representative of AP Government in Delhi.

Thus every time, Jagan illegal assets cases are coming up before the court, some new petition is being filed by Jagan lawyers. For unknown reasons, the CBI court hearing of CM cases was held in-camera yesterday. Much of what happened inside was not known to the outside world. Now, the CBI advocates are expressing greater concern on lack of progress in Jagan cases. How many more years it will take for the court to hear all these cases of serious financial frauds against Jagan?