Sujana ultimate comment on AP DGP: Police Rajyam

BJP MP Sujana Chowdary talked very philosophically about the ongoing suppression of the anti-Capital shifting agitation. He said that their services as Members of Parliament would be a mere waste if they fail to stop the oppressive tactics of the Jagan Reddy government. What is the use of the AMP posts if they fail to save Amaravati Capital City at this stage? He expressed total confidence in Amaravati continuing as the Capital City of Andhra Pradesh forever. He took strong objection to the police high handed behaviour injuring women farmers. There are also reports that the Police are asking about the caste of agitators.

Sujana Chowdary said that if DGP Gautham Sawang behaves like a YCP activist, he would be facing action. How can the police officers violate the basic rights of the people? Sujana confirmed that Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy spoke to AP DGP to enquire about the incidents in AP Capital agitation. The MP asserted that proper action would be taken at the right time to restrict the AP government on Capital issue. He also asked how the police can keep women agitators with them in their custody beyond 6 pm.

Meanwhile, the TDP leaders are alleging that the Police are also discriminating against one particular caste. The government and the police as a whole are diverting the people’s attention by branding Amaravati agitation as the problem of one single caste.