TS Civic body polls are big task to BJP!

Civic body polls in Telangana State has become a big task to the BJP, which is claiming itself as the best alternative to the ruling party TRS in the state. The BJP is going alone in the Municipal elections and wanted to give a neck-to-neck fight with TRS candidates at all the major municipalities and municipal corporations which indicates the necessity of hard work by the Union Minister G.Kishan Reddy and three MPs—Mr. Dharmapuri Arvind, Mr. Bandi Sanjay and Mr. Soyam Bapu Rao— of the party.

The party had 8.7 per cent of votes in the previous civic body polls and it got victory in Bhuvanagiri and Narayanpet municipalities and good majority in Kamareddy and Vemulawada municipalities. Besides this, the party obtained at least one ward in 9 municipalities and did not achieve victory in as many as 18 municipalities.

But, amazingly the party bagged voters’ bank in urban areas in the recent Lok Sabha elections and the party’s high command is expecting the same results in the civic body polls. Meanwhile, targeting the voters from urban localities, the BJP took up few programmes including ‘Gandhi Sankalp Yatra’ and Pro-CAA campaign in all the 17 Lok Sabha segments.

The BJP’s state leaders are expecting a grand victory as the majority of the municipal corporations are falling under the Lok Sabha segments which are strongholds of them. Meanwhile, the party is encouraging new joining from other political parties including TRS, TDP and Congress.