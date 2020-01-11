Final Cabinet meet on Jan 18: Capital decision

The AP government has suddenly cancelled all leaves for Secretariat employees on January 17 and 18. The heads of departments have instructed all their staff to attend work on these days without fail. This triggered rumours in employees circles that the government would finally take its crucial decisions on Executive Capital shifting to Vizag. In all likelihood, the AP Cabinet’s final meeting in Amaravati will be held on Jan 18 or 20. The Cabinet will announce its decision to shift Capital out of Amaravati. This will be put to debate for passing a resolution in the AP Assembly which will be held on the same days. Already, the High Power Committee of Jagan Ministers and Bureaucrats has supported CM’s Three Capitals plan.

The employees are suspecting that the Jagan Reddy government is speeding up the Capital shifting process to avoid getting stuck in any further opposition. Already, lower level employees in Secretariat are opposing the Vizag Capital. But the employees leaders have totally adopted a pro-Jagan Reddy stand regardless of the illogical nature of the decision. Just like Vijayasai Reddy, the employees leaders are telling the employees that the decision of Adhinayakudu (Supreme Leader) is always final.