Megastar reusing Syeraa sets

The introduction song on Megastar is canned currently and the sets of Syeraa are reused after making minor modifications. Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva are taking a lion’s share of the budget as remuneration. Trisha is the leading lady and Ram Charan essays a crucial role. Bankrolled by Matinee Entertainments and Konidela Production Company, this untitled film releases in August 2020.