Ashwini Dutt fires, Will Chiru learn a lesson at least now?

Ashwini Dutt, Tollywood producer fired on Chiranjeevi for supporting Jagan’s decision of 3 capitals. In an interview given to media, he fired on Chiranjeevi and said Chiranjeevi doesn’t know anything about this issue. He commented, Chiranjeevi should learn from Pawan Kalyan who is supporting farmers. He also commented that Chiranjeevi should understand that the concept of multiple capitals has failed everywhere else. Ashwini Dutt directly taking the name of Chiranjeevi and lambasting him surprised many and especially the fans of Chiranjeevi. It is known news that both Ashwini Dutt and Chiranjeevi made several movies together and many of them were blockbusters. Chiranjeevi used to do movies regularly with Ashwini Dutt even though several producers were in the queue to get the nod of Chiranjeevi.Ashwini Dutt’s comments on Chiranjeevi seem to be because of his own personal interests rather than as a gesture of support to farmers.

Chiranjeevi supported Ashwini Dutt in 2004 election, despite opposition from fans:

Fans of Chiranjeevi, who were disappointed with Ashwini Dutt comments, opining that Chiranjeevi should at least learn the lessons now. It is known news that Chiranjeevi supported the candidature of Ashwini Dutt as MP from TDP in 2004. For supporting him, Chiranjeevi got the ire from his own fans and at places, fans burnt the effigies of Chiranjeevi for supporting Ashwini Dutt and TDP. But despite getting all this favor from Chiranjeevi, Ashwini Dutt lambasted Chiranjeevi when he floated PRP.

Chiranjeevi’s press meet after success of Mahanati:

However, Chiranjeevi didn’t keep anything in his mind and when Ashwini Dutt got hit after several years in the form of Mahanati, he came forward and convened a press meet and wholeheartedly appreciated the movie and the crew. But Ashwini Dutt again lambasted Chiranjeevi now as his personal stakes are at risk due to Jagan’s decision of shifting capital from Amaravati to Vizag. It is known news that he also gave lands for Gannavaram airport expansion. Chiranjeevi fans are opining that Ashwini Dutt could have spoken on Jagan’s decision without criticizing Chiranjeevi, especially given the fact that Chiranjeevi did not give any video byte on this political topic yet.

Chiranjeevi fans are disappointed with Chiranjeevi’s decision of supporting and helping people like Ashwini Dutt, who time and again lambaste Chiranjeevi for their personal interests and yet get Chiranjeevi’s help when their movie is releasing. Chiranjeevi fans want him to learn the lessons at least now!!!