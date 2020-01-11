Pic Talk: Rakul Preet wows in a Bikini

Punjabi beauty Rakul Preet Singh is busy with a bunch of interesting projects in Bollywood currently. The actress is a fitness freak and she increased her glamour quotient in the recent times. She posted a throwback picture in a bikini from her Ibizan holiday. Showing off her abs, Rakul Preet looked super hot and sexy soaking in the sun across the beachside. The actress is yet to sign her next Telugu film and is currently in the hunt for the right script.





