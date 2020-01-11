Only MLA embarrassing Pawan on AP Capital

Jana Sena only MLA Rapaka Vara Prasad is virtually acting like a ruling YCP MLA in all practical purposes. He has already expressed his open support to Jagan Reddy’s 3 Capitals plan. He has been completely ignoring the Senani’s ongoing fight for justice to the farmers of Amaravati Capital City. Rapaka deliberately skipped the Pawan Kalyan meeting held at Jana Sena Party headquarters in Mangalagiri today. Almost all main leaders including Nadendla Manohar attended the meeting which discussed about the strategy to be adopted to counter the oppressive Jagan Reddy government.

Very sarcastically, Rapaka Vara Prasad went to attend a bullock cart race along with YCP Minister Kodali Nani. Rapaka was seen cheerfully enjoying his time with the YCP leaders there. The Jana Sena leaders have even raised the issue of Rapaka attitude and behaviour. They are saying that Jagan Reddy is luring the SC leaders and voters with his religion-based divide and rule politics. However, Pawan maintained silence on the issue without making any comment against Rapaka. Obviously, Senani is unwilling to give any chance to the only MLA a reason to tarnish his party image before leaving the party. Pawan has also decided to fight strategically as Jagan Police Rajyam is cruelly harassing and suppressing farmers and women agitators in Amaravati.