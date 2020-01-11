Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo movie review

After missing out 2019, Allu Arjun is testing his luck at box office this year with Trivikram Srinivas’ celluloid Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which is releasing in a grand way all over. The family entertainer has been making a lot of noise ever since the makers have promoted the content quite aggressively in the form of posters and songs. The recently released Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo trailer laced with trademark elements of Trivikram’s previous films has received a terrific response from audience and augmented the hype to next level.

Allu Arjun is playing a stylish role and yesteryear actress Tabu is making a comeback to Tollywood in a substantial role after a long hiatus. Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj are the female leads and the film boasts many other significant actors. SS Thaman’s album has been topping the charts and expectations are very high in trade circles. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is coming from the stables of Allu Aravind’s Geetha Arts and S. Radha Krishna’s Haarika and Hassine Creations.

Can Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo withstand the tough competition at box office this Sankranti and emerge as winner ? Let’s find out.