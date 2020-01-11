BJP unanimous resolution against 3 Capitals

BJP AP Core Committee meeting unanimously passed a resolution in favour of continuing Amaravati as the only one Capital City of Andhra Pradesh. The resolution clearly supported the location and functioning of Secretariat, Assembly, Raj Bhavan, CMO, Seed Capital and all major departments in Amaravati alone.

The BJP resolution reflected the stand taken by the party AP President Kanna Laxminarayana. Today also, Kanna spoke in favour of Amaravati while MP GVL Narasimha Rao strongly tried to defend the Jaganmohan Reddy government’s decision on 3 Capitals. GVL said that the Central Government would have no role to play in the state Capital decision. Here pointed out that he was speaking in his capacity as the BJP Incharge of the five southern states.

However, MPs CM Ramesh and Sujana Chowdary and most others spoke in favour of Kanna Laxminarayana at the meeting. Eventually, the BJP state unit passed the resolution to launch into direct action against the Jaganmohan Reddy government on Capital issue.